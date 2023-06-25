Tata Play Binge’s expansion to hinge on non-DTH base

Tata Play Binge’s expansion to hinge on non-DTH base1 min read 25 Jun 2023, 11:44 PM IST
After testing the service with its DTH subscriber base for over two years, the company has now opened up the platform for all connected TV and smartphone users, with no prerequisite of needing a DTH subscription
New Delhi: India’s leading direct-to-home (DTH) company Tata Play (earlier Tata Sky) is looking to increasingly reach out to non-DTH subscribers as it plans to bring more services on board its OTT aggregator platform Binge. After testing the service with its DTH subscriber base for over two years, the company has now opened up the platform for all connected TV and smartphone users, with no prerequisite of needing a DTH subscription.
