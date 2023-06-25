Tata Play Binge’s expansion to hinge on non-DTH base

New Delhi: India’s leading direct-to-home (DTH) company Tata Play (earlier Tata Sky) is looking to increasingly reach out to non-DTH subscribers as it plans to bring more services on board its OTT aggregator platform Binge. After testing the service with its DTH subscriber base for over two years, the company has now opened up the platform for all connected TV and smartphone users, with no prerequisite of needing a DTH subscription.

The company, which offers subscriptions to 27 OTT apps, is in the process of integrating Apple TV+ for its customers over the next few weeks and is in conversation with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to make their apps accessible to mobile users, too, through a single subscription plan.

Currently, the two platforms are only available to Tata Play DTH consumers.

“We understand that content aggregation has two parts to it—doing deals (with platforms) and making content discovery easier for users," Harit Nagpal, managing director and chief executive, Tata Play told Mint. “We’ve been doing the same on linear television where we had large competitors and same principles apply here. Over the past few months, we’ve removed all technical glitches and are ready to reach out to non-Tata Play customers who may not have had an existing relationship with us in another form."

This will be promoted via a campaign on television and digital platforms, besides Tata Play’s physical stores in India.

The Binge platform boasts national, regional and international apps across 13 languages including Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Jio Cinema, Hallmark, MX Player, Lionsgate Play, Aha, VROTT, Sun NXT, ReelDrama, Voot Kids, Chaupal, Namma Flix, Planet Marathi, manoramaMAX, Koode, Tarang Plus, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON, Travelxp, DocuBay and ShortsTV.

Other than OTT content, the company is experimenting with gaming, having partnered with Gamezop, to provide its users access to 100 games on the platform. This means that the games will work within the Tata Play Binge app. Up to four viewers can simultaneously access the platform’s library using a single subscription.

A number of emerging aggregator platforms provided respite to smaller, niche streaming services struggling to stay afloat in India’s cluttered online video market.

Even though over-the-top video platforms have also been offered by telecom operators as a bundled service, the arrival of aggregators like Prime Video Channels, Tata Play and Airtel XStream Premium bode well for the reach and subscriber base of smaller firms that are trying to find their feet.

“We’ve also introduced linear news channels on the service, in Hindi and regional languages. Other than customized recommendations, we’ve also worked on expanding to more devices," Nagpal said. The Binge offering is now available on Amazon Fire TV Stick, mobile devices, tablets, personal computers and TV sets.

With over 70 OTT services catering to over 500 million consumers in India, accessibility, availability and affordability are becoming pain points for end users, resulting in less than 90 million paid subscriptions in total. Binge is aimed at solving this problem, said Nagpal.

To be sure, he emphasised that the general market continues to see traction for catch-up television programming besides web originals. However, the scope for the TV market to grow is immense. “India is the only country in the world with less than 90% TV penetration. Only 60% of the country’s households own a TV and as the economy changes, there is a long runway ahead of us," Nagpal said. He added that as is common, DTH bases have been seeing spikes during events of consumer interest, be it elections or cricket tournaments.

In April this year, Tata Play, a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Walt Disney Co., got approval from the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). It was the first company in India to use the confidential pre-filing of draft papers option in November last year. It has more than 18 months to file for an IPO from the date of Sebi’s approval.