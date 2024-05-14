Tata Play brings Prime Video to Binge; offers multiple OTT bundles for the first time
These subscriptions will allow users to access Prime Video's library, along with benefits like free same-day and next-day delivery on Amazon purchases.
MUMBAI : In a first-of-its-kind move, Tata Play, India’s leading direct-to-home (DTH) company, has partnered with Amazon Prime to enhance the offerings for Tata Play DTH and Tata Play Binge subscribers by providing expanded access to Prime Video's extensive online content library.