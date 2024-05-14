These subscriptions will allow users to access Prime Video's library, along with benefits like free same-day and next-day delivery on Amazon purchases.

MUMBAI :In a first-of-its-kind move, Tata Play, India’s leading direct-to-home (DTH) company, has partnered with Amazon Prime to enhance the offerings for Tata Play DTH and Tata Play Binge subscribers by providing expanded access to Prime Video's extensive online content library. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under this partnership, Tata Play will make offer Prime Lite subscription packages through its DTH as well as Binge packs. These subscriptions will allow users to access Prime Video's library, along with benefits like free same-day and next-day delivery on Amazon purchases.

“While on the one hand, Tata Play’s robust content distribution network will help in expanding Amazon Prime’s outreach to newer audience segments, on the other, the addition of Prime Lite Membership with Tata Play will make Binge a more compelling proposition," said Harit Nagpal, managing director and chief executive, Tata Play. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read This: Why Harit Nagpal of Tata Play loves field visits Gaurav Gandhi, vice president of Prime Video for APAC & MENA, highlighted the mutual benefits of the collaboration.

"At Prime Video, our mission is to super-serve our customers with the best of entertainment," Gandhi said. “The collaboration with Tata Play provides its DTH and digital customers seamless access to Prime Video's full selection of content, as well as Prime Lite benefits like unlimited free shopping & shipping of 'Same-day/Next-Day' delivery, Prime exclusive deals, and much more."

DTH packages start at ₹199 per month. In a fresh approach, Tata Play is now offering Binge subscribers the option to choose either six OTT services from its portfolio for ₹199 per month or all 33 services for ₹349 monthly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Discussing the choice of bundling six apps, Nagpal noted, “We feel six is the right number, where you can get the right mix of national and international as well as regional content. Currently, we are gearing towards 1 million subscribers on Binge, and I think the new bundling and access to most of the popular apps, will accelerate the new signings."

In addition to the new plans, DTH customers can subscribe to the annual subscription of Amazon Prime through Tata Play DTH at an attractive limited-time introductory offer, gaining access to Prime Video, free shipping/ shopping benefits, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, and more, accessible through 5 devices.

Last year, Tata Play Binge became the first Indian aggregator to integrate Apple TV+ with its offering. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More Here: Apple TV+ to be now available on Tata Play Binge Other OTT apps available on the platform include Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, MX Player, DocyBay, Lionsgate Play, Fancode and others.

Recently, Amazon Prime started testing Prime Lite, an affordable version of its Prime subscription service, in India at ₹799 per year. The new subscription tier offers limited Prime benefits, including access to Prime Video content with advertisements and free shipping.

