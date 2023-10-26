Tata Play Fiber gets India’s first WiFi6-ready broadband network from Nokia

New Delhi: Nokia has teamed up with broadband provider Tata Play Fiber to roll out India's first WiFi6-ready broadband network, the companies said on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As part of the deal, the Finnish gear maker will provide Tata Play Fiber with a variety of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and WiFi equipment, including optical line terminal (OLT) and optical network terminal (ONT) with WiFi6 and mesh beacons to bolster the broadband network's presence in India

“Our partnership with Nokia allows us to bring Wifi6-ready network to our customers - which is a first in the category. The deployment of this next generation best-in-class optical networking solution will boost up speed & coverage for multiple smart gadgets in all tech-dependent homes and enterprises," said Anand N Sahai, CEO at Tata Play Fiber. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vinish Bawa, head of enterprise, Webscale & Emerging business, India, at Nokia, said, “Nokia has been the world leader in optical line terminal (OLT) technologies, and we are proud to be a close partner for Tata Play Fiber in India. This deal is an extension of the work we have already done together and will also notch up a first for India by upgrading the network to be WiFi6 ready."

As broadband consumption rises in homes and businesses, there's a soaring demand for robust, high-capacity connections. Future-proof fiber and in-house solutions, like the WiFi 6 technology, become crucial to cater to changing user needs. WiFi 6, offering an improved indoor experience, can be set up in a mesh or interconnected router system, ensuring faster internet over vast areas, supporting low-latency tasks like gaming, and offering enhanced gigabit speeds to numerous devices. Moreover, it ups the ante on network security.

Nokia said that its Mesh technology which will ensure seamless coverage for large customer premises and areas with barriers like concrete walls. Nokia’s WiFi6 mesh technology is ideally suited to residential homes with large and/or multi-floor spaces, as well as for SOHO enterprises, which represent a large addressable market in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another differentiating feature of the Nokia solution is the use of its AI/ML software to identify traffic patterns, faults and potential outages in the GPON network so as to optimize the end user experience, it added.

