Tata Play may file for IPO this month3 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 11:46 PM IST
- Tata Sky commenced operations in 2004 as an 80:20 joint venture between Tata Sons and Network Digital Distribution Services FZ-LLC (NDDS)
Mumbai: Tata Sky, the satellite television business of the Tata group, which was rebranded as Tata Play Ltd at the start of the year, is likely to file the draft prospectus for its initial public offering by the end of this month, which is likely to range between $300-400 million at least, said two people aware of the development, speaking on the condition of anonymity.