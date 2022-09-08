Tata Play ordered to pay ₹450 crore for alleged GST related profiteering1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 08:50 PM IST
- NAA said that the period of alleged profiteering from subscribers was from 1 July 2017 to 31 January 2019
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : The National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) has ordered Tata Play Ltd. to deposit ₹450 crores with interest in designated consumer welfare funds for allegedly profiteering after the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST), showed an official order.