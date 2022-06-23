Content distribution platform Tata Play, earlier called Tata Sky, has announced its foray into home security solutions with the launch of Tata Play Secure and Tata Play Secure+. The company has partnered with tech major Google to bring Google Nest security camera to its subscribers.

The new initiative on “creating a safe home to its subscribers" comes close on the heels of its brand identity change.

Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri said that with the launch of Tata Play Secure and Tata Play Secure+, the company aims to help its subscribers build a safe and secure ecosystem, be it home or workplace.

Tata Play Secure+ is a bundled service that includes battery-powered Google Nest Cam, an annual Nest Aware subscription, and a Google Nest Mini. Google Nest Cam offers advanced features including either a person, an animal or vehicle alerts, on-device processing, two-way communication via the built-in microphone and speaker, weather resistance and more, the company said in a statement.

Likewise, the Nest Cam is battery-powered, enabling the flexibility to be placed in convenient locations and the ability to record even in the event of a power or Wi-Fi outage. Differentiating features of Tata Play Secure+ comprise the Nest Aware features such as familiar face detection and 30 to 60-Day event video history. Installation and maintenance services, after sales and customer care will be managed by Tata Play, it added.

Saurabh Arya, Head of Hardware Business Development, India & South Asia, Google said that with features like the ability to detect people, animals, and vehicles, the ability to be used indoor and outdoor, HDR, two-way communication and more, people can experience enhanced smart security."

In the first phase of its launch, the offering will be available for Tata Play subscribers in over 10 cities, including Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi & NCR, Lucknow, and Jaipur.

The Nest Aware service that is sold with Nest Cam (battery) is priced at a basic plan starting at ₹3,000, and premium plan starting at ₹5,000 annually. Tata Play Secure, an alternate home security solution, will be available to the subscribers starting 28 June, the company said.