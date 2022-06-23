Tata Play partners Google to foray into home security solutions2 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 03:58 PM IST
Content distribution platform Tata Play, earlier called Tata Sky, has announced its foray into home security solutions with the launch of Tata Play Secure and Tata Play Secure+. The company has partnered with tech major Google to bring Google Nest security camera to its subscribers.