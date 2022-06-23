Tata Play partners Google to foray into home security solutions

Likewise, the Nest Cam is battery-powered, enabling the flexibility to be placed in convenient locations and the ability to record even in the event of a power or Wi-Fi outage. Differentiating features of Tata Play Secure+ comprise the Nest Aware features such as familiar face detection and 30 to 60-Day event video history. Installation and maintenance services, after sales and customer care will be managed by Tata Play, it added.