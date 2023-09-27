Mumbai: Tata Play, the content distribution platform providing pay-TV and OTT aggregation services, on Wednesday announced the launch of the Tata Play Binge PaaS for OTT aggregators across the globe. The company, which first launched its OTT aggregator service Binge to non-Tata Play users this year, two years after its initial launch, is now offering end-to-end backend solutions and hosting to international players, over the cloud.

Tata Play’s first such collaboration is with the Philippines’ pay-TV provider, Cignal TV, said Harit Nagpal, managing director and chief executive, Tata Play (earlier Tata Sky), during an industry event in Bali, Indonesia.

“Tata Play Binge software architecture is now available as PaaS, providing end-to-end development and deployment opportunities," said Nagpal. “Apart from providing the software architecture, our partner companies will also benefit from Tata Play’s learnings over the years in areas of forging commercial partnerships, recommendation engine, subscription management, analytics, and much more. With the launch of this enterprise solution, we have now created a unique OTT content aggregation and distribution ecosystem."

Tata Play’s aggregator solution will empower users to watch content from multiple OTT apps by downloading one app, with one subscription and on one screen. While the promoter company focuses on tying up with various OTT partners and acquiring subscribers in the region, Tata Play will manage its end-to-end technology platform.

Jane J Basas, president and chief executive, Cignal TV, said, “We are keen on an OTT aggregation product as a natural evolution of our service and recognize the success of Tata Play Binge in this space as a model to follow. We are in advanced stages of finalising our engagement, targeting go-to-market in less than a year."

The association will help Cignal TV launch an aggregator service in its home market faster and at a fraction of the cost.

In India, Tata Play Binge offers users a single subscription to access 28 national, regional and international apps across 13 languages including Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Jio Cinema, Hallmark, MX Player, Lionsgate Play, Aha, VROTT, Sun NXT, ReelDrama, Voot Kids, Chaupal, Namma Flix, Planet Marathi, manoramaMAX, Koode, Tarang Plus, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON, Travelxp, DocuBay and ShortsTV.

In April this year, Tata Play, a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Walt Disney Company, received approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). It was the first company in India to use the confidential pre-filing of draft papers option in November last year. It has more than 18 months to file for an IPO from the date of Sebi’s approval.

