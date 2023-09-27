Tata Play to offer OTT aggregator app platform as white-label solution to players in emerging markets2 min read 27 Sep 2023, 01:01 PM IST
The Indian content distribution company has announced its first collaboration with the Philippines’ pay-TV provider Cignal TV
Mumbai: Tata Play, the content distribution platform providing pay-TV and OTT aggregation services, on Wednesday announced the launch of the Tata Play Binge PaaS for OTT aggregators across the globe. The company, which first launched its OTT aggregator service Binge to non-Tata Play users this year, two years after its initial launch, is now offering end-to-end backend solutions and hosting to international players, over the cloud.