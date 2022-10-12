Tata Power, 75F Smart Innovations partner for energy-efficiency solutions

TPTCL and 75F shall jointly offer solutions in the space of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning)optimization and smart building automation powered by cutting edge technologies like IoT, cloud and AI
New Delhi: Tata Power Trading Company (TPTCL) has signed an agreement with 75F Smart Innovations India to jointly promote automation and energy-efficiency solutions in the commercial building space.
“Tata Power Trading Company (TPTCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power and 75F Smart Innovations India have signed an agreement to jointly promote building automation and energy efficiency solutions in the commercial building space across industry verticals like IT/ITeS, BFSI hospitality, healthcare, education, government and retail," said a company release.
With this collaboration, TPTCL and 75F shall jointly offer solutions in the space of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) optimization and smart building automation powered by cutting edge technologies like IoT, cloud and AI/ML, it said.
“These solutions shall help commercial buildings with centrally air-conditioned spaces attain assured savings on their HVAC energy consumption, which typically constitutes 50% or more of total building energy consumption, along with intelligent automation, analytics, and actionable insights regarding their facility and portfolio data," it said.
Tata Power Trading Company holds a Category-I Trading License and is engaged in the business of energy sourcing, trading, and energy efficiency services. TPTCL is also a Grade-1 ESCO certified by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).
75F Smart Innovations, provides a full-stack, IoT-based Building Management System that includes sensors, zone controllers, master controllers, an integrated Building Intelligence Solution (BIS) and sophisticated portfolio analytics.
Deepinder Singh, founder and CEO, 75F Inc said, “We seek to solve the growing challenges of energy wastage and the need for automation across the world. Toward this end, we’re delighted to associate with a globally renowned company like Tata Power Trading, on a joint mission to deliver on a triple bottom line: making people more productive, companies more profitable, and the planet more sustainable," he said.
Sanjay Banga, President, T&D, Tata Power, said, “Collaborating with 75F unfolds avenues for TPTCL for greater adoption & propagation of energy efficiency initiatives. Implementation of smart technology will enable a smooth transition to sustainable alternatives for commercial building segment.“
Tarun Katiyar, CEO, Tata Power Trading Company Limited, said, “Entering into tie-up with 75F unfolds avenues for Tata Power Trading for greater adoption & propagation of energy efficiency initiatives. Use of smart technology can even convert existing building more eco-friendly and energy efficiency, that make environment more sustainable and healthier for occupants."