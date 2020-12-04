Tata Power announces getting LoI for Odisha’s WESCO and SOUTCO discoms

This comes after Tata Power won a 25-year licence for distribution and retail supply of power in five circles of Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha (CESU Odisha) last December. Tata Power is also now the only bidder for North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Ltd (NESCO), which supplies electricity to the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jajpur and Bhadrak, which has prompted the OERC to seek legal opinion.