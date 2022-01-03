OPEN APP
Tata Power informed the exchanges that Sanjeev Churiwala has joined the company as new Chief Financial Officer with effect from 1 January.

Ramesh Subramanyam, the erstwhile CFO is moving into a new role within the Tata Group, the company said.

A Chartered Accountant by qualification, Churiwala has over 27 years of corporate experience spanning across the financial services sector including reporting and controlling of listed companies, exposure to projects, supply chain, fundraising, and M&A.

He was previously with Diageo as the Regional Finance Director-APAC and Global Travel Retail. He has also worked with Holcim's Indian listed subsidiary Ambuja Cements.

Speaking on the appointment, Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD of Tata Power said, “We welcome Sanjeev to the Tata Power family. He brings with him vast experience in financial management along with strong strategic capabilities. His vast Indian and global experience will be valuable to us as we accelerate towards the next phase of profitable and sustainable growth ."

Churiwala holds an Executive MBA degree from the London Business School and is a fellow member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India, and Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

On Monday, Tata Power shares closed 1.27% higher at 223.75 on NSE.

