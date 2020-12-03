Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Tata Power arm CGPL repays loans worth 1,550 crore
CGPL runs the Mundra ultra mega power project

Tata Power arm CGPL repays loans worth 1,550 crore

1 min read . 05:27 PM IST PTI

With this repayment and the earlier repayment of 2,600 crore of bank loans made in October 2020, the entire bank loans of CGPL aggregating 4,150 crore have been fully repaid

NEW DELHI : Tata Power on Thursday said its subsidiary CGPL has repaid 1,550 crore of bank loans.

Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd (CGPL) repaid the amount on December 2, Tata Power said in a BSE filing.

"With this repayment and the earlier repayment of 2,600 crore of bank loans made in October 2020, the entire bank loans of CGPL aggregating 4,150 crore have been fully repaid. After this repayment, CGPL's long-term debt comprises only 3,790 crore of bonds and debentures," it added.

This action is in line with the company's objective of repaying debt in CGPL to reduce the periodic debt servicing obligations of CGPL and thus make its operations more self-sustainable, the filing said.

CGPL runs the Mundra ultra mega power project.

