Tata Power arm CGPL repays loans worth 1,550 crore

"With this repayment and the earlier repayment of ₹2,600 crore of bank loans made in October 2020, the entire bank loans of CGPL aggregating ₹4,150 crore have been fully repaid. After this repayment, CGPL's long-term debt comprises only ₹3,790 crore of bonds and debentures," it added.
This action is in line with the company's objective of repaying debt in CGPL to reduce the periodic debt servicing obligations of CGPL and thus make its operations more self-sustainable, the filing said.