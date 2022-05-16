Tata Power bags 300MW solar project worth 1,731 crore

Tata Power is India's largest integrated power company and has an installed capacity of 10,763 megawatts together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities. Tata Power Solar operates a world-class manufacturing unit in Bangalore, with a production capacity of 635MW of modules and 500 MW of cells. It has a portfolio of more than 9.7GWp of ground-mount utility-scale, over 1000MW of rooftop and distributed generation projects across the country and installed over 67000 Solar Water Pumps in India to date. It also offers a diverse line of solar solutions for both urban and rural markets – these include rooftop solutions, solar pumps, and power packs among others.