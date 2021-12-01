Tata Power announced it has been awarded a project by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to build a 100 MW EPC solar project, along with 120 MWh utility scale Battery Energy Storage System. The total contract value of the project is approximately ₹945 crore, and it will be completed within 18 months, the Tata Sons subsidiary said in a statement on Wednesday.

After the contract, the utility scale EPC order book of Tata Power Solar now stands at around 4.4 GW (DC) capacity with an approximate value of ₹9,000 crore without GST.

SECI project sites are located in Chhattisgarh, Tata Power said, adding that the order scope includes engineering, design, supply, construction, erection, testing, O&M and commissioning of the projects.

“With this win, the Company has strengthened its diversified offerings with BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) within the renewable segment," the company stated.

“We are glad to receive this prestigious order from SECI to build Solar EPC projects along with the India's largest utility scale BESS project. This is the second grid-scale solar plant with BESS and is recognition of Tata Power Solar’s pioneering work in project execution capabilities in the solar energy domain," said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

The previous large projects executed by Tata Power Solar include 80 MW NTPC Jetsar, 50 MW Kasargod at Kerala, 100 MW GIPCL Raghanesda, 100 MW TPREL Raghanesda, 30 MW GSECL. Another innovative Solar project of 50 MW with BESS of 50 MWh battery storage is under execution at Leh, the company added.

