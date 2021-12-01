Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Tata Power bags India's largest solar and battery project worth 945 crore

Tata Power bags India's largest solar and battery project worth 945 crore

Tata Power will complete the project within 18 months
1 min read . 03:55 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

SECI project sites are located in Chhattisgarh, Tata Power said, adding that the order scope includes engineering, design, supply, construction, erection, testing, O&M and commissioning of the projects

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tata Power announced it has been awarded a project by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to build a 100 MW EPC solar project, along with 120 MWh utility scale Battery Energy Storage System. The total contract value of the project is approximately 945 crore, and it will be completed within 18 months, the Tata Sons subsidiary said in a statement on Wednesday.

Tata Power announced it has been awarded a project by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to build a 100 MW EPC solar project, along with 120 MWh utility scale Battery Energy Storage System. The total contract value of the project is approximately 945 crore, and it will be completed within 18 months, the Tata Sons subsidiary said in a statement on Wednesday.

After the contract, the utility scale EPC order book of Tata Power Solar now stands at around 4.4 GW (DC) capacity with an approximate value of 9,000 crore without GST.

After the contract, the utility scale EPC order book of Tata Power Solar now stands at around 4.4 GW (DC) capacity with an approximate value of 9,000 crore without GST.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

SECI project sites are located in Chhattisgarh, Tata Power said, adding that the order scope includes engineering, design, supply, construction, erection, testing, O&M and commissioning of the projects.

“With this win, the Company has strengthened its diversified offerings with BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) within the renewable segment," the company stated.

“We are glad to receive this prestigious order from SECI to build Solar EPC projects along with the India's largest utility scale BESS project. This is the second grid-scale solar plant with BESS and is recognition of Tata Power Solar’s pioneering work in project execution capabilities in the solar energy domain," said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

The previous large projects executed by Tata Power Solar include 80 MW NTPC Jetsar, 50 MW Kasargod at Kerala, 100 MW GIPCL Raghanesda, 100 MW TPREL Raghanesda, 30 MW GSECL. Another innovative Solar project of 50 MW with BESS of 50 MWh battery storage is under execution at Leh, the company added.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Had you invested ₹1 Lakh in TCS in 2011, this is how m ...

Sensex Jumps 500 Points, Nifty Above 17,100; Metal & ...

₹9 to ₹650: Multibagger penny stock gives 7000% retur ...

Are mutual funds a better way to invest in IPOs?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!