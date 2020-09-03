Home >Companies >News >Tata Power bags 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments
Tata Power bags 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

03 Sep 2020

  • Pinaka Multi Barrel Launcher Rocket System is an all-weather indirect fire artillery rocket system
  • The contract is awarded for two regiments of Pinaka Multiple Rocket Launcher System

NEW DELHI : Tata Power on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth 490 crore from the Ministry of Defence to supply two Pinaka regiments.

Pinaka regiment is a system of rocket launchers. 

"We are pleased to inform you that the Strategic Engineering Division (SED) of the company has signed the Pinaka 3 contract with the Ministry of Defence, Government of India," a BSE statement said. 

Pinaka Multi Barrel Launcher Rocket System is an all-weather indirect fire artillery rocket system.

According to the statement, the contract is awarded for two regiments of Pinaka Multiple Rocket Launcher System.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

