Tata Power bags 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

NEW DELHI :
Tata Power on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth ₹490 crore from the Ministry of Defence to supply two Pinaka regiments.
Pinaka regiment is a system of rocket launchers.
"We are pleased to inform you that the Strategic Engineering Division (SED) of the company has signed the Pinaka 3 contract with the Ministry of Defence, Government of India," a BSE statement said.
Pinaka Multi Barrel Launcher Rocket System is an all-weather indirect fire artillery rocket system.
According to the statement, the contract is awarded for two regiments of Pinaka Multiple Rocket Launcher System.
