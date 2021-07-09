Tata Power on Friday announced that the company has been empanelled and won a contract worth ₹400 crore from the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) on 2nd July, 2021 to develop 64 MW solar rooftop project for domestic consumers across all districts of Kerala.

''As a part of this agreement, the company will implement projects through KSEBL of 80MW for individual households with solar capacity ranging from 3kW - 10kW) and for 20 MW of residential / housing society with projects (solar capacity ranging from 11kW - 100kW),'' Tata Power said in an ex

The company has won this capacity in a bid announced by KSEBL in Feb 2021 under the ‘Soura Subsidy Scheme in Domestic Sector’, Kerala, in line with the Phase II Subsidy Programme of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy.

The project has to be commissioned within three months of receipt of an order from individual residential customers. Besides rooftop, the company had earlier received a Letter of Award from KSEBL on 6th January 2021 to develop a 110 MW solar project which is expected to generate about 274 MUs of energy per year.

Upon completion of this 84MW of solar rooftop project, it is expected to generate 120 MUs of energy per year and will annually offset approximately 100 Million Kg of CO2, it said.

“We are delighted to secure the 84MW rooftop project from KSEBL and are proud to have this opportunity to support domestic consumers migrate to Green Energy. This project is testament to KSEBL’s trust in our commitment to drive India’s transition towards Clean Power through rooftop solarbased generation", said Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

