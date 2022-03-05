Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Tata Power celebrates 100 years of Bhivpuri hydroelectric plant. See Photos

Tata Power celebrates 100 years of Bhivpuri hydroelectric plant. See Photos

Tata Power celebrates 100 years of Bhivpuri hydroelectric plant
1 min read . 09:57 PM IST Livemint

  • Tata Power celebrates the completion of its hydroelectric power plant in Bhivpuri, Maharashtra, on its 100th anniversary today. One of India's oldest plants, it produces around 300 MW of power every year and has been supplying the country with clean energy for over a century. 

View Full Image
Tata Power celebrates 100 years of Bhivpuri hydroelectric plant
