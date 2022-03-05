Tata Power celebrates 100 years of Bhivpuri hydroelectric plant. See Photos

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tata Power celebrates the completion of its hydroelectric power plant in Bhivpuri, Maharashtra, on its 100th anniversary today. One of India's oldest plants, it produces around 300 MW of power every year and has been supplying the country with clean energy for over a century.