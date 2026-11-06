Tata Power commissions 300 MW solar project in Karnataka, to cut 1 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions yearly

Tata Power Renewable energy Ltd (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, announced on Thursday that it has commissioned a 300 MW solar power project for the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) in Koppal, Karnataka.

The project has been developed by TP Saurya, a wholly owned subsidiary of TPREL, the company said in a statement.

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Once operational, the solar project is expected to produce 810 million units (MUs) of renewable electricity annually. It is also estimated to prevent around 103,820 tonnes of carbon emissions every year, contributing to India's shift towards cleaner energy sources.

The electricity generated by the facility will be supplied to the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

Women account for 40% of workforce at project site The company also highlighted the contribution of women professionals in executing the project. Around 16 women, representing nearly 40% of the workforce at the site, were involved in key responsibilities.

Their roles included Site Managers and Site Engineers, with contributions spanning technical execution, engineering operations and team management.

Their participation highlights the growing role of women in technical and leadership positions within India's renewable energy sector.

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With the addition of this project, TPREL's total renewable utility capacity has reached 12 GW.

Out of this, around 7.2 GW is operational, including 5.8 GW of solar and 1.3 GW of wind capacity, while close to 4.9 GW is at various stages of implementation.

Tata Power installs 60 MWh energy storage projects in Mumbai Meanwhile, Tata installed 60 megawatt-hour battery energy storage systems across three strategic locations in Mumbai on Friday.

The installations are part of a larger initiative to deploy a 200 MWh BESS across 10 strategic locations in Mumbai after the company received approval from the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) in April 2025, according to a company statement.

"Tata Power is strengthening Mumbai's electricity distribution infrastructure which serves over 8 lakh consumers with 60 MWh of operational Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) across Mahalaxmi, Saki and Mankhurd," the statement said.

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Tata Power said installations enhance the flexibility and resilience of Mumbai's power network by storing electricity during lower-cost solar hours and discharging it during evening peak demand. This energy arbitrage capability enables efficient energy utilisation, optimises power purchase costs and reduces dependence on expensive peak-hour electricity.

Part of the Tata Group, Tata Power has a diversified portfolio across the entire power value chain, with its total operational and under-construction capacity surpassing 26 GW. This includes approximately 17.7 GW of clean and green energy capacity (including projects under construction) and around 8.8 GW of thermal generation capacity, ensuring a balanced and resilient energy mix.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)

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