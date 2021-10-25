The partnership aims to create a large dedicated electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure to accelerate electric mobility in India. Some of the recent announcements by the Company include those with HPCL to provide end to end EV charging stations at their retail outlets and with the Lodha Group for stations in its commercial and residential projects in Mumbai. In July 2021, Tata Power and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), a Maharatna Oil & Gas Public Sector undertaking, joined hands to provide end-to-end EV charging stations at HPCL’s retail outlets (petrol pumps) in multiple cities and major highways across the country. Similarly, the Company has a tie-up with Lodha Group, one of the largest real estate developers, to provide end-to-end EV charging solutions in all its residential and commercial projects across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune. Tata Power has also developed a robust software platform for customers of EV charging and has released a mobile-based application (Tata Power EZCharge) to give its consumers a simple and easy charging experience.