NEW DELHI: Tata Power DDL, a joint venture of Tata Power and the Delhi government, on Thursday announced a partnership with Sun Mobility, an infrastructure provider for electric vehicles, to set up lithium-ion battery swapping stations in the national capital. The Mumbai-based company has been collaborating with electric vehicle manufacturers to set up charging stations across the country.

The central government has been promoting lithiuim-ion battery swapping technology to boost the adoption of electric mobility, especially those of two- and three-wheelers, in the country.

Tata Power DDL and SUN Mobility launched the first ‘Swap Point’ with two Quick Interchange Stations, to serve the growing number of electric vehicles in Azadpur area, one of the busiest marketplaces of the capital.

Given the volumes of electric two- and three-wheelers in the area, the partnership aims at setting up a broad network of battery swapping infrastructure, similar to conventional refuelling stations, in terms of scale and ease, the companies said in a statement.

“Delhi Government’s innovative electric vehicle policy and ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign is leading the country in its endeavor to accelerate mass EV adoption. We look forward to working with Tata Power-DDL, India’s leading power distribution utility, to set up our cutting-edge energy infrastructure platform that makes EV’s affordable," Ajay Goel, co-founder and executive director, SUN Mobility.

Jasmine Shah, vice chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission Delhi, said the initiative is in line with the chief minister’s vision to make Delhi the electric vehicle capital of India. The Delhi government is clear that zero emissions will the way of the future, and it’s encouraging that private players like SUN Mobility and Tata Power-DDL are matching the government's ambitions with such innovative models.

