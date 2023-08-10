New Delhi: Tata Power Delhi Distribution on Thursday said it has fulfilled its renewable purchase obligation for the third year in a row and bought 26% of electricity from clean energy sources in 2022-23.

Under the Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO), discoms are required to source a fixed percentage of their total power purchase from renewable energy sources.

''Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd has fulfilled the RPO for the third consecutive year, a unique feat for any discom in the country,'' the company said in a statement.

The company, which supplies electricity to 70 lakh people in north and northwest Delhi, sourced 2,600 million units of green power in 2022-23 from various sources of renewable energy, including solar, wind, and hydro. Renewable power constituted more than 26 per cent of the total units sold by the company to its consumers, it added.

Popularly known as ‘RPO’, the percentage varies from state to state and is fixed by the respective electricity regulatory commission of each state.

In the case of national capital, Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has fixed the RPO Obligation at 21.35% for FY 2022-23.

In the preceding two years FY 2021-22 and FY 2020-21, the company sourced 2500 and 2050 million units of green energy respectively and successfully met its RPO compliance.

Committed to the cause of green future, the compliance reflects company’s steady resolve to make the environment healthier and sustainable. After discharging this obligation third time in a row, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited has become a fully RPO compliant power distribution company.

“We look at RPO compliance not just as a regulatory practice, but a part of our responsibility towards our consumers and environment. In all our activities, we are embracing sustainable practices and are extensively promoting the usage of green power. We are working in line with the Government’s vision of becoming self-reliant in the field of energy and are targeting to achieve 50% of energy requirements from green sources over the next couple of years," said Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, Tata Power-DDL.