Tata Power Delhi Distribution achieves 26% clean energy procurement for third consecutive year1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 06:56 PM IST
Under the Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO), discoms are required to source a fixed percentage of their total power purchase from renewable energy sources
New Delhi: Tata Power Delhi Distribution on Thursday said it has fulfilled its renewable purchase obligation for the third year in a row and bought 26% of electricity from clean energy sources in 2022-23.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message