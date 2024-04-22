Tata Power Delhi Distribution appoints Gajanan Kale as its CEO

New Delhi: Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) has appointed Gajanan Sampatrao Kale as its chief executive officer with effect from 19 April, the company said on Monday. Kale replaces Ganesh Srinivasan, who had been CEO since 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kale has been with Tata Power since 2003. Before joining TPDDL, he was chief executive of TP Western Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPWODL), and served as chief execituve of Tata Power Ajmer Distribution Ltd (TPADL) from 2018 to 2020.

This is his second stint with TPDDL. During his previous tenure, in the operations and commercial verticals, he spearheaded major projects for operations transformation, network revamping, business process reengineering of revenue management, and resource planning & management. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kale said, “TPDDL has a rich legacy of technological advancements and excellence in the power distribution sector, and I am committed to building on that legacy. Together with the talented team at TPDDL, I look forward to driving growth, fostering innovation, and delivering value to our customers and stakeholders."

Kale has an MTech degree from the National Institute of Technology, and is also an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, where he pursued an advanced management program. He started his career at BHEL in Bhopal and also held positions at the Central Railway Nagpur Division and Delhi Vidyut Board, among others.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, “I welcome Gajanan as the new CEO of TPDDL. With his extensive experience in the distribution domain, I am confident that he will lead TPDDL to new heights of success." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TPDDL, a joint venture of Tata Power and the Delhi government, supplies electricity to about seven million people in North Delhi.

The appointment comes at a time when TPDDL and other discoms are taking steps to meet the higher demand for power amid rising temperatures.

On 8 April the company said that while the peak load of the national capital is projected to touch 8,000 MW in late June or early July, it is prepared to provide uninterrupted power supply through bilateral agreements and power exchanges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

