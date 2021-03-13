Tata Power denies having talks with Tesla to set up EV charging infra in India

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Power has refuted the media reports which said that Tata Power along with Tesla is looking to set up charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in the country.

"Our EV charging business are constantly examining and exploring various growth opportunities of the business. No arrangement or agreements have been finalised as reported in the media. As required, we confirm that the news item published in "CNBC TV 18" dated 12th March 2021 is factually incorrect."

Earlier, the talks between Tata Power and Tesla are in the initial stages and no arrangements have been finalised yet, the report said.

In January, the U.S. electric-car maker incorporated Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Ltd with its registered office in the southern city of Bengaluru, a hub for global technology companies.

Tata Motors Ltd, the carmaking unit of Tata Sons, last week denied any tie-up with Tesla, after media reports suggested the two companies were discussing a partnership.