Tata Power eyes more state discom takeovers; plans to double capex in FY24

Tata Power eyes more state discom takeovers; plans to double capex in FY242 min read 19 Jun 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Tata Power chairman N. Chandrasekaran said the company will also focus on the power distribution business in the country and bid for government run discoms as and when the policy reforms are undertaken
Tata Power chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran Monday said the company will look to participate in privatisation opportunities as and when the policy reforms are undertaken, adding that the company also plans to double its capital expenditure to ₹12,000 crore in the current fiscal, with a focus on renewables, distribution, transmission and solar equipment manufacturing capacity.
