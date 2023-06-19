Tata Power eyes more state discom takeovers; plans to double capex in FY24

Tata Power chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran Monday said the company will look to participate in privatisation opportunities as and when the policy reforms are undertaken, adding that the company also plans to double its capital expenditure to ₹12,000 crore in the current fiscal, with a focus on renewables, distribution, transmission and solar equipment manufacturing capacity.

"Given the company’s successful track record in turning around Discoms, it will look to participate in privatisation opportunities as and when the policy reforms are undertaken," Chandrasekaran said while addressing the 104th annual general meeting (AGM) today.

Tata Power chairman said the company will also focus on the power distribution business in the country and hence bid for government run discoms utilities as and when the policy reforms are undertaken.

Chandrasekaran further said, "To meet the growth targets, your company (Tata Power) plans to invest about ₹12,000 crore, which is double the capex spent in FY23," news agency PTI reported.

Chandrasekaran said this capex includes the investment in the upcoming 4 GW manufacturing plant, under-construction renewable projects, transmission and distribution businesses in Odisha, Delhi and Mumbai, and new opportunities.

"Your company plans to fund these projects largely from internal accruals and cash on books," Chandrasekaran told the shareholders.

The Tata Power chairman said the 4 GW cell and module manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu is well on track, and the company expect the module line to be ready by October 2023 and the cell line by the end of the year.

Chandrasekaran further informed shareholders that based on the performance, the directors of the company have recommended a dividend of 200%, which is Rs2 per equity share of Rs1.

"As a result of the better performance across its businesses, there was a consolidated revenue growth of 32% at ₹56,033 crore vs ₹42,576 crore in FY22. Consolidated reported profit after tax (PAT) increased by 77% at ₹3,810 crore vs ₹2,156 crore in FY22 due to better performance across all business clusters," he said.