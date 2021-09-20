Tata Power secures LoI for 250 MW Maharashtra solar plant

“The company has received this “Letter of Intent" (LoI) in a bid announced by MAHAGENCO for setting up 250MW solar plant at the Dondaicha Solar Park in Dhule district of Maharashtra. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) has conveyed consent to purchase the power generated from this solar plant," the statement said and added, “The solar plant project will be commissioned within 15 months from the date of PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) execution."