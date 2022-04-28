In a major thrust towards green mobility, Tata Power has collaborated with the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Maharashtra to install up to 5,000 EV charging points across its member’s developer properties.

The MoU was signed today at The Real Estate Forum, 2022 in Mumbai in the presence of Aaditya Thackeray, state Minister of Tourism. The move is said to give a boost to EV adoption in the state.

Tata Power will provide a comprehensive EV charging solution across member developers of NAREDCO.

This will include installation, maintenance, and upgradation of the chargers as and when required. EV owners across NAREDCO's member developers' properties will have access to 24x7 vehicle charging, monitoring, and e-payments facilities through Tata Power’s EZ Charge mobile app.

The collaboration is a huge step toward reducing carbon emissions and accelerating e-mobility adoption across Maharashtra.

"We are grateful to the Government of Maharashtra for enabling Tata Power's and NAREDCO collaboration to accelerate the expansion of EV charging infrastructure across the state. The move will put an efficient electric vehicle ecosystem closer to the end-user, allowing us to contribute to the national aim of a rapid transition to green mobility," said Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha.

These chargers will be made available as public/ semi-public charging stations based on the nature of the premises. This will help commuters easy access to the chargers, thereby encouraging them to use electric vehicles.

Tata Power is having a presence across all segments of the EV charging eco-system – public charging, captive charging, and home and workplace charging stations.