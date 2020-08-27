Tata Power is shifting to a B2C model, says Sinha

Yes, Tata Power is shifting from a business-to-business to a business-to-consumer interface. That means changes within the culture, getting more customers and retail-focused and service-oriented. We’re investing much more in digital platforms and giving customers access to information. What we achieved in FY20 was the work of the 12-18 months before that. This company is a hundred years old and directionally, we want to change into new segments and we want employees to identify with these new segments. We’re talking of more renewables, rooftop solar, electric vehicle charging, home automation. These last few years we incubated these new businesses and now, we’re seeing results. We are present in 100 cities for rooftop solar. We did revenue of ₹50-60 crore two years back; this year, we will do ₹500 crore. Two years back, in our solar pumps business, we had installed 2000 pumps. By FY20, we had reached 25,000 pumps. We expect both solar rooftop and pumps to earn ₹10,000 crore by 2025.