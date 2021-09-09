Tata Power, Macrotech Developers tie-up for EV charging stations

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Macrotech Developers (Lodha) on Thursday announced that it has partnered with Tata Power to provide end-to-end EV charging solutions in all its residential and commercial projects across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune. Under this partnership, Tata Power will install EV Charging stations at Lodha developments across MMR and Pune. These chargers will be accessible to all Lodha residents and visitors who are EV owners.

"Installation and charging support will be provided for the electric vehicles along with 24x7 service, maintenance support, remote vehicle charging monitoring & e-payments through the EZ Charge mobile application by Tata Power. This partnership will enable Lodha residents' access uniform and ubiquitous EV charging experience," it said in a statement.



The company further added that with vehicular emissions being a growing source of pollution in Maharashtra, the Government of Maharashtra recently announced its plans to aggressively develop EV charging infrastructure in the state and this partnership will play a major role in fulfilling the agenda of decarbonizing transportation in the state.

Tata Power boasts of an expansive network of over 5000 home chargers and over 600 public chargers in more than 120 cities in India. The company is present across all segments of the EV ecosystem – public charging, captive charging, home and workplace charging stations, and has deployed all types of chargers including DC chargers as well as AC Chargers.