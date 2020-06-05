Tata Power looks to raise 2,000 crore through rights issue

In a recent filing with the stock exchanges, Tata Power said it wanted to alter its memorandum of association to increase the authorized share capital from the existing ₹579 crore (divided into 350 crore equity shares of ₹1 each and 2.29 crore cumulative redeemable preference shares of ₹100 each) to ₹779 crore by creating 200 crore additional equity shares of the same face value. The company said it was working on a long-term strategic plan to strengthen its balance sheet and to improve its overall return metrics. This includes divestment of certain investments, restructuring businesses and participating in emerging opportunities in the power sector. Tata Power is also working on an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), which will be launched in the coming quarter, and hopes to move some of the assets from its 3 gigawatts (GW) renewable energy portfolio on the platform, besides ₹10,000-12,000 crore of debt.