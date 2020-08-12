Tata Power merges Mundra plant into parent for capital support

About the proposed offloading of its renewables portfolio, Sinha, said, “The proposed renewable InvIT (infrastructure investment trust) will be the growth engine and we intend to grow this to be India’s largest renewable InvIT. At present, it has about 2.6 GW of operating plants and 1.5 GW of capacity in pipeline taking the total capacity to 4.1 GW. This InvIT provides the option to recycle capital once the assets are operational. Further, the InvIT strategy enables Tata Power to raise capital at lower cost post stabilization of assets and grow the portfolio whilst we deconsolidate our debt. Apart from adding capacity in the renewable generation in the next five years, we will also be scaling the solar cells and modules manufacturing business along with the solar EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) business.