Tata Power to set up two green projects for ₹13,000 cr1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 09:48 PM IST
According to the arrangement, the Tata projects involve an investment of about ₹13,000 crore. Its initiatives include a 1800 MW plant in Pune’s Shirawata, and a 1,000 MW unit at Bhivpuri in Raigad district.
MUMBAI : Tata Power, the energy generation and distribution arm of the $300 billion Tata Group, has partnered with the Maharashtra government to establish two pumped hydro storage projects (PSPs) in the state, with a combined capacity of 2,800 MW.
