Tata Power to set up two green projects for 13,000 cr

PSP is both a dependable as well as an effective solution for energy storage, ensuring consistent 24/7 power supply, said Sinha. Tatas have an installed capacity of 14,110 MW, out of which 5,250 MW is “clean and green sources" (such as hydro, waste heat recovery, wind, and solar), or around 37% of its portfolio. The company will be able to leverage the Western Ghat’s geographical features to operate the PSPs. Besides Tata Power has a significant presence extending over a century, overseeing operations of three hydro power projects: Khopoli Hydro Generating Station, Bhivpuri Hydro Generating Station, and Bhira Hydro Generating Station, with 150 MW pumped storage hydro project it said in the filing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}