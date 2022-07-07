Tata Power plans ₹75,000 cr capex push in renewable energy to take on Adani, RIL2 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 09:27 PM IST
- Tata Power at present has a generation capacity of 13.5 GW with 34% contributed by renewable energy sources
Listen to this article
As rivals Adani Group and Reliance Industries (RIL) ramp up their clean energy portfolio with India transitioning to green fuels from fossil fuels, Tata Power on Thursday announced to invest over ₹75,000 crore in renewables in the next five years.