Home >Companies >News >Tata Power raises 9,000 crore via NCDs
Tata Power raises 9,000 crore via NCDs

1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 03:24 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The company issued 9,000 unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated NCDs worth 900 crore on Tuesday

Tata Power has raised 9,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The company issued 9,000 unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated NCDs worth 900 crore on Tuesday, the company said in a regulatory filing.

It will be fixed rate NCDs with annual coupon payment, Tata Power said.

The series-I debentures worth 400 crore would mature on February 23, 2024, while series-II debentures of 500 crore would mature on February 23, 2026, it said.

