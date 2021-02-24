Tata Power raises 9,000 crore via NCDs

Tata Power raises ₹9,000 crore via NCDs1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 03:24 PM IST
- The company issued 9,000 unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated NCDs worth ₹900 crore on Tuesday
Tata Power has raised ₹9,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The company issued 9,000 unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated NCDs worth ₹900 crore on Tuesday, the company said in a regulatory filing.
It will be fixed rate NCDs with annual coupon payment, Tata Power said.
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
White House to meet with lawmakers about chip shortage2 min read . 02:17 PM IST
Boeing 777’s midair malfunction puts focus on engine cover5 min read . 02:07 PM IST
Tomorrow Capital leads ₹47 crore fund in edtech firm Leverage Edu1 min read . 02:04 PM IST
Facebook’s tussle with Australia over news is just the beginning5 min read . 01:58 PM IST
The series-I debentures worth ₹400 crore would mature on February 23, 2024, while series-II debentures of ₹500 crore would mature on February 23, 2026, it said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×