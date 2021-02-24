Tata Power raises 9,000 crore via NCDs

Tata Power raises ₹9,000 crore via NCDs1 min read . 03:24 PM IST
Tata Power has raised ₹9,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The company issued 9,000 unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated NCDs worth ₹900 crore on Tuesday, the company said in a regulatory filing.
It will be fixed rate NCDs with annual coupon payment, Tata Power said.
The series-I debentures worth ₹400 crore would mature on February 23, 2024, while series-II debentures of ₹500 crore would mature on February 23, 2026, it said.
