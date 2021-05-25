Tata Power readies 15,000 men for cyclone restoration work in Odisha

"The electricity distribution network is likely to suffer heavy damage due to heavy wind speed of the cyclone. About 10,000 to 12,000 manpower have been mobilised by TPCODL and TPNDOL for post cyclone restoration of electricity distribution network. It is necessary to prevent COVID infection among these workmen so that the restoration work goes on smoothly," Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, P K Mohapatra said in the letter to the district collectors.