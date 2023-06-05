New Delhi: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, on Monday said it has commissioned a 110-MW solar power project in Bikaner, Rajasthan, which will supply power to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

The project will generate approximately 211 million units (MUs) of electricity annually, leading to a remarkable reduction of 258,257 metric tonne (MT) of carbon footprint, the company said in a statement.

“The project has used 2,59,272 mono bifacial PERC half-cell modules. In spite of the various challenges such as tough land topography, extreme weather conditions, temperatures touching 50+ degrees, the coldest of winters and sandstorms, along with adverse geopolitical challenges, the project was completed within a stipulated period of 7 months," the company said.

It added that this project is one of the fastest commissioned projects in Rajasthan, backed by a skilled team, cutting-edge technology, and experienced leadership.

Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, said, “This 110MW solar power project will help meet the green energy requirements of the state of Kerala. The commissioning of such big projects within stipulated time frame reaffirms Tata Power Renewable’s commitment of making substantial contribution towards the green energy transition in the country."

With the addition of this installation, TPREL’s total renewable energy capacity reaches 6,788 MW. This includes an installed capacity of 4,047 MW in solar energy, comprising 3,106 MW of solar power and 941 MW of wind power, with an additional 2,741 MW under various stages of implementation.