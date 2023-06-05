Tata Power Renewable commissions 110-MW solar project for Kerala electricity board1 min read 05 Jun 2023, 01:17 PM IST
The project will generate approximately 211 million units (MUs) of electricity annually, leading to a remarkable reduction of 258,257 metric tonne (MT) of carbon footprint
New Delhi: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, on Monday said it has commissioned a 110-MW solar power project in Bikaner, Rajasthan, which will supply power to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×