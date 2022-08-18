Tata Group-backed electric utility company, Tata Power on Thursday announced the Board of Directors of the subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy approved allotment of 8,36,05,049 equity shares on a preferential basis aggregating nearly ₹2,000 crore to GreenForest New Energies Bidco, a Company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales. This marks the completion of the first tranche of the agreement signed between Tata Power's renewable energy arm and GreenFrost. The transaction is part of an investment deal worth ₹4,000 crore which BlackRock and Mubadala will infuse into Tata Power Renewable Energy.

