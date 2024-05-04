Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pact with SJVN for 460 MW clean energy project

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pact with SJVN for 460 MW clean energy project

PTI

The plant is expected to generate nearly 3,000 million units (MUs) of power and offset 2,200 million kgs of CO2 emissions annually.

A maintenance worker cleans solar panels manufactured by Tata BP Solar India Ltd. at North Delhi Power Ltd.'s (NDPL) Keshavpuram power station in New Delhi, India. Photographer: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Bloomberg/File

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) on Saturday said it has signed an agreement with state-owned SJVN Ltd to set up a 460 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project.

An FDRE plant enables round-the-clock power supply, assisting power distribution companies (discoms) in fulfilling their Renewable Purchase Obligations (RPOs) and Energy Storage Obligations (ESOs).

"The plant, designed to meet the 460 MW FDRE requirement, integrates solar, wind, and battery storage technologies to ensure efficient energy dispatch during peak hours, thereby stabilizing the grid," it said.

The plant is expected to generate nearly 3,000 million units (MUs) of power and offset 2,200 million kgs of CO2 emissions annually, TPREL said in a statement.

"This partnership with SJVN Ltd will witness the deployment of sustainable energy solutions from TPREL. It will go a long way in meeting the green energy objectives of SJVN Ltd," said Deepesh Nanda, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd.

With this addition, the total renewables capacity of TPREL has reached 9,421 MW (PPA capacity is 7,978 MW) including 4,906 MW projects under various stages of implementation.

The company's operational capacity stood at 4,515 MW, which includes 3,485 MW solar and 1,030 MW wind power.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

