Tata Power Renewable signs pacts with Maharashtra discom for two solar projects1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 03:01 PM IST
The 200 MW and 150 MW solar installations are expected to be commissioned by mid 2025 and will generate a substantial amount of clean energy annually
New Delhi: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, on Wednesday signed two power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. (MSEDCL) for commissioning two solar power projects.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×