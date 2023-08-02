comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 02 2023 15:47:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.95 -3.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 219.1 -2.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 622.7 -3.19%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,356.8 -0.62%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 598.55 -2.16%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Tata Power Renewable signs pacts with Maharashtra discom for two solar projects
Back

New Delhi: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, on Wednesday signed two power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. (MSEDCL) for commissioning two solar power projects.

These 200 MW and 150 MW projects will play a crucial role in fulfilling the state’s renewable energy targets, the company said in a statement, adding that these initiatives also mark a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to accelerate renewable energy adoption and combat climate change.

“The 200 MW and 150 MW solar installations are expected to be commissioned by mid 2025 and will generate a substantial amount of clean energy annually and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 4,28,800 tons and 3,11,200 tons annually, respectively," it added.

As part of the agreement, TPREL will provide clean and sustainable electricity to MSEDCL, contributing significantly to the state’s renewable energy targets.

TPREL has tied-up 930 MW with MSEDCL out of which 334 MW is presently supplied and the balance 596 MW will be commissioned in the next 12-18 months.

The total renewables capacity of TPREL till date stands at 7,783 MW with an installed capacity of 4,118MW (solar - 3,136MW & wind - 982MW) and 3,665 MW under various stages of implementation including the present 350 MW.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 03:01 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout