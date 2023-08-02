New Delhi: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, on Wednesday signed two power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. (MSEDCL) for commissioning two solar power projects.

These 200 MW and 150 MW projects will play a crucial role in fulfilling the state’s renewable energy targets, the company said in a statement, adding that these initiatives also mark a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to accelerate renewable energy adoption and combat climate change.

“The 200 MW and 150 MW solar installations are expected to be commissioned by mid 2025 and will generate a substantial amount of clean energy annually and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 4,28,800 tons and 3,11,200 tons annually, respectively," it added.

As part of the agreement, TPREL will provide clean and sustainable electricity to MSEDCL, contributing significantly to the state’s renewable energy targets.

TPREL has tied-up 930 MW with MSEDCL out of which 334 MW is presently supplied and the balance 596 MW will be commissioned in the next 12-18 months.

The total renewables capacity of TPREL till date stands at 7,783 MW with an installed capacity of 4,118MW (solar - 3,136MW & wind - 982MW) and 3,665 MW under various stages of implementation including the present 350 MW.