Tata Power Renewable Energy to set up 150 MW solar project in Maharashtra

TPREL’s total capacity stands at 5,786 MW, with an installed capacity of 3,877 MW, which includes 2,949 MW solar power capacity and 928 MW wind power. About 1,909 MW of capacity is under various stages of implementation.
NEW DELHI: Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, on Wednesday received a letter of award (LoA) from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corp. Ltd. (MSEDCL) to set up a 150MW solar project in Solapur, Maharashtra.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, on Wednesday received a letter of award (LoA) from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corp. Ltd. (MSEDCL) to set up a 150MW solar project in Solapur, Maharashtra.
“The LoA was won through tariff-based competitive bidding followed by an e-Reverse auction. The project will be commissioned within 18 months from the PPA execution date," the company said in a statement.
“The LoA was won through tariff-based competitive bidding followed by an e-Reverse auction. The project will be commissioned within 18 months from the PPA execution date," the company said in a statement.
“We feel honoured to receive the LoA from MSEDCL for the 150MW solar project. The award is in line with our commitment to create a sustainable ecosystem for transitioning towards a greener future and affirms our potential to deliver a world-class solar projects," said Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With this, the total renewables capacity of TPREL has touched 5,786 MW, with an installed capacity of 3,877 MW, which includes 2,949 MW solar power capacity and 928 MW wind power. About 1,909 MW of capacity is under various stages of implementation.
The company’s solar EPC portfolio is more than 10 GWp of ground-mount utility-scale, over 1.2 GW of rooftop and distributed ground mounted systems and over 83,000 solar water pumps. TPREL aims to provide energy access to millions of people across the country via its integrated green energy solutions