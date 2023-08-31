Tata Power Renewable in deal with steel maker Sanyo to set up captive solar plant1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 10:48 AM IST
Following this capacity addition, Tata Power Renewable's capacity will hit 7,815 MW, including 3,683 MW of projects under various stages of implementation
New Delhi: Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. on Thursday said that it has signed a power delivery agreement with Sanyo Special Steel Manufacturing India Pvt. Ltd. (SSMI) to set up a captive solar plant in Aachegaon, Maharashtra.
