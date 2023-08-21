Tata Power Renewable inks 9MWp solar deal with Tata Motors' Pantnagar plant

Tata Power Renewable inks 9MWp solar deal with Tata Motors' Pantnagar plant2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 05:15 PM IST
The solar installation includes an effective approach towards Tata Motors sustainable future goals, with an estimated carbon emission reduction of 25 tonnes of CO2/kWp in Uttarakhand
New Delhi: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for 9MWp on-campus solar plant with Tata Motors’ Pantnagar plant in Uttarakhand, the company said in a statement.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message