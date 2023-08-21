Tata Power Renewable inks 9MWp solar deal with Tata Motors' Pantnagar plant

New Delhi: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for 9MWp on-campus solar plant with Tata Motors’ Pantnagar plant in Uttarakhand, the company said in a statement.

This solar plant will be the largest on-campus solar facility in the state, it added.

The solar installation includes an effective approach towards Tata Motors sustainable future goals, with an estimated carbon emission reduction of 25 tonnes of CO2/kWp in Uttarakhand. The project will be commissioned within 6 months from the PPA execution date. The solar installation will utilize ground-mounted units for installation.

In an earlier partnership, TPREL and Tata Motors successfully established a 7 MWp solar project at the Pantnagar manufacturing facility. As a result, Tata Motors Pantnagar plant’s combined solar capacity now stands impressively at 16 MWp. The solar plants will generate annually 224 lakhs units, which will meet nearly 60% of their annualized requirement.

“Tata Power Renewables with this partnership with Tata Motors is supporting India's green energy future. The 9MWp solar power installation resonates our commitment to fostering the widespread adoption of eco-friendly clean energy solutions across industries," said Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited.

Tata Power along with its subsidiaries is developing round the clock renewable power solutions to support the RE100 agenda of large enterprises and to support the clean energy transition of the country. The company is working closely with its C&I consumers to meet their clean energy needs by developing large scale hybrid solutions, battery storage and pumped hydro projects.

“We are pivoting our business and operations making sustainability a key priority to fulfill our aspiration of net zero emissions. Increasing sourcing and use of renewable energy with a mix of onsite and offsite interventions at all our plants is an important element of our strategy to decarbonise operations. The addition of this solar power installation by Tata Power will make our Pantnagar plant greener and more efficient," said Vishal Badshah, Vice President, Commercial Vehicle Operations, Tata Motors Limited.

“As a signatory to the RE100, we are committed to using 100 percent renewable energy in our operations and have taken many steps toward this objective by gradually increasing the proportion of renewable energy. We are pleased to implement this solar project at our manufacturing facility which will further help us achieve our sustainability targets by reducing reliance on fossil fuels, while also helping save on electricity costs," said Srinath Sharma, Plant Head, Pantnagar, Tata Motors Limited.

The total renewables capacity of TPREL will reach 7,783MW including 3,651 MW projects under various stages of implementation. Company’s operational capacity stands at 4,132MW, which includes 3,139MW solar and 993MW.