Tata Power Renewable to set up 100 MW solar project for Viraj Profile

New Delhi: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Power, on Thursday said it has collaborated with Viraj Profile Private Limited to set up a 100 MW captive solar plant for the stainless steel manufacturer. The project will be commissioned by July 2023.
The plant will be developed by Tata Power at Nandgaon at its Nasik site and it will power Viraj Profile’s Tarapur plant.
“The plant is expected to generate about 200 MUs of energy and offset approximately 170.43 million Kg of CO2 annually. With the commissioning of this plant, Viraj Profile’s dependability on non-renewable power resources will be reduced by approximately 50 per cent," Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) said in a release.
TPREL further said it has created a special purpose vehicle (SPV) named TP Nanded Limited, which will undertake the construction, operation and maintenance of this captive solar power plant.
As per captive generation rules, Tata Power will own 74%t of the generation while Viraj Profile Pvt Ltd will own the remaining 26%. The power generated will be used for captive consumption by Viraj Profile Pvt Limited’s Tarapur Plant.
“We are pleased to announce the establishment of our new SPV to construct a 100 MW solar power facility for Viraj Profile Private Limited. We believe that this will also inspire other energy-intensive sectors to join the movement for sustainable energy and shift their operations and services to clean energy sources. This project is another step in TPREL’s ongoing efforts to build green and renewable energy solutions throughout India." said Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited.
J P Garg, President, Viraj Profiles Pvt. Limited, said, “We are glad to partner with Tata Power. Our alliance will work as a catalyst in achieving our sustainability goals toward carbon neutrality. Viraj is one of the first stainless steel long products manufacturing companies in India, which will use Solar Energy to run its manufacturing plants and operations. This Solar Power project will supply 50% of our monthly electricity requirement."