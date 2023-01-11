Tata Power Renewables to set up India’s first residential group captive solar plant

NEW DELHI: Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. (TPREL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with Vivarea Condominium, a residential society in Mumbai, to supply solar power. In a first, a 3.125 MW solar plant will be set up at Himayatnagar, Maharashtra, to power the society with clean energy.
“TPREL will undertake the construction, operation, and maintenance of this captive solar power plant, which is expected to generate about 7.5 MU of energy and offset 6.15 metric tonnes of carbon in the first year itself," the company said.
The project will be commissioned by October 2023 and will provide green power at approximately 40% less than existing cost to Vivarea Condominium.
“We are happy to announce our ground-breaking partnership with the Vivarea Condominium, Mumbai to provide clean power for residential purpose through our captive solar plant. This association is a testament to TPREL’s continued efforts to mainstream the use of renewable ene- rgy," said Shivram Bikkina, Chief - Rooftop, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited.
With the installation of this group captive solar plant, Tata Power will enable Vivarea Condominium to become the country’s first residential society to use captive solar energy for domestic usage. The project is aligned with the company’s continued commitment to providing energy security, energy equity, and energy sustainability to its consumers.
“Vivarea Condominium is extremely delighted to partner with Tata Power on a group captive solar open access that will produce green energy for our use. We will be the first in the country to get green power at roughly 40% less than the cost of the existing tariff. With the backing of all the residents, we have always been at the forefront when it comes to switching to clean energy. We believe that investment in green energy is investment in the future of mankind," said Mitesh Mehta, honorary president, Vivarea Condominium.
The company has a portfolio of 10 GWp of ground-mounted utility-scale solar projects and over 1.3 GW of rooftop and distributed generation projects across the country. TPREL also operates a manufacturing unit in Bangalore, with a production capacity of 1,135 MW of modules and cells.
It has a total renewable energy capacity of 6,048 MW with an installed capacity of 3,884 MW (Solar - 2,956 MW & Wind - 928 MW) and 2,164 MW under various stages of implementation.
