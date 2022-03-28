Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tata Power, Rustomjee Group collaborate to build EV infra in Mumbai

Customers can connect through the Tata Power EZ Charge mobile application for all services including remote vehicle charging monitoring & e-payments.
04:53 PM IST

  • Under this arrangement, Tata Power will install dedicated charging infrastructures for residents of Rustomjee in Mumbai that will remain accessible to all EV owners round the clock.

In a bid to develop EV infrastructure, Tata Power has collaborated with leading real estate developer Rustomjee Group set up EV charging units across all its residential and commercial projects in Mumbai. 

Under this arrangement, Tata Power will install dedicated charging infrastructures for residents of Rustomjee in Mumbai that will remain accessible to all EV owners round the clock. 

Customers can connect through the Tata Power EZ Charge mobile application for all services including remote vehicle charging monitoring & e-payments. The partnership will enable Rustomjee residents’ access to a uniform and ubiquitous EV charging experience, the company said on a statement, 

This customized EV charging solutions form the infrastructure backbone for a growing EV ecosystem and provide customers access to energy-efficient options with ease. The company through its Tata Power EZ Charge offering has already set up over 100 EV charging points in Mumbai and over 1300 charging points across the country, it added. 

Mr. Sandeep Bangia, Head- EV, Tata Power said, "We are happy to partner with Rustomjee Group and feel our collaboration will hasten the transition to EV adoption in Mumbai. It's a step towards decarbonizing the transportation sector and making EVs more mainstream."

Meanwhile, Haroon Siddiqui, Vice-President – Corporate Head, MEP, Rustomjee Group, said, “At Rustomjee, we are always looking at working towards building a sustainable society for all of us to co-exist in, this collaboration is yet another step in that direction. We are happy to collaborate with Tata Power and work towards co-creating a better future for all of us. This association is a small step towards the larger goal of a carbon-free tomorrow".

 

