Tata Power's Bhivpuri hydro plant completes 100 years of clean energy generation

The company started building the Bhivpuri powerhouse in 1916. It is situated in Raigad district of Maharashtra near Mumbai. The project was commissioned in 1922, with installed capacity of 48 MW, which was subsequently upgraded to 75 MW including a 72 MW new powerhouse, with three units of 24 MW. It also includes 3 MW tailrace powerhouse comprising two units of 1.5 MW each. The plant now transmits power over 110 kV transmission lines to industries and licensees in the Mumbai metropolis.